WATAUGA — The Western Watauga Senior and Community Center hosted a drive-thru holiday event to distribute goodie bags and celebrate Christmas with seniors in the community.
Attendees were invited to drive around the community center to pick-up various goodie bags, take pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch, and receive well-wishes from participating organizations during the Dec. 21 event.
"We had a great turnout of our seniors," said Cindy Lamb, Western Watauga Senior and Community Center Director. "This is the third year we have done our Christmas drive-thru event. Our first one was the year COVID started. We couldn’t have our normal Christmas party, so we came up with a way to give out Christmas gifts and Christmas cheer to our seniors."
The Senior Center, Friends of the Western Watauga Branch Library and the Watauga County Sheriff's Office worked together to spread holiday cheer. Lamb said each participating organization distributed about 85 bags containing blankets, books, candy, snacks, games and various hygiene items.
"The smiles on all their faces made it all worthwhile," Lamb said.
In addition to monetary, supply and time donations from Samaritan's Purse, Wendy's, Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Ingles, Mast General Store and Revolution Boone, goodie bags were funded through annual fundraisers done by the organizations.
This is the third year the Western Watauga Community Center held a drive-thru Christmas event for seniors rather than the traditional party hosted in years past. With the ongoing risks of COVID-19 in addition to the high rates of the flu and respiratory viruses this year, Lamb said it was decided this was the safest way to spread holiday cheer.
