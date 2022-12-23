sc christmas

Diane Beam and Lillie Jones hopped out of their cars to get a picture with Santa Claus, otherwise known as Randy Harris. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — The Western Watauga Senior and Community Center hosted a drive-thru holiday event to distribute goodie bags and celebrate Christmas with seniors in the community.

Attendees were invited to drive around the community center to pick-up various goodie bags, take pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch, and receive well-wishes from participating organizations during the Dec. 21 event. 

Cheryl Angel and Susan Harris greeted seniors as they pulled up to the community center.
Cheryl Angel and Randy Harris dressed in festive clothing to take pictures with those visiting the drive-thru party.
Cindy Lamb handed goodie bags to Linda Bach in her car.
Betty Brooks got her photo taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Randy Harris and Cheryl Angel. 
Garrett Norris place goodie bags in seniors cars. 

