In approximately 32-degree weather while snow was on the ground, 83 participants jumped into the Duck Pond on Appalachian State University’s campus for the Special Olympics Polar Plunge on Feb. 27.
The event raised a total of $5,649, according to Keron Poteat of Watauga County Parks and Recreation, who serves as the program coordinator for Special Olympics Watauga County. Poteat said all of the money raised from the event stays in Watauga County and goes directly to the training efforts of local Special Olympics athletes.
“For many athletes, Special Olympics provides opportunities and advancements that they may not otherwise see or accomplish,” Poteat said. “This fundraising event goes a long way in making these dreams reality. I am proud and blessed to get to work with them.”
Poteat mentioned that several Special Olympics athletes were at the event and participated. Elizabeth Presnell, a Special Olympics athlete, was the highest fundraising individual with $1,125. Presnell serves as the secretary of the Athlete Council for Special Olympics North Carolina and travels to Raleigh to serve as a voice for all athletes. Additionally, she is a certified Global Messenger for Special Olympics.
Trenton Dagostino, another Special Olympics athlete, was also at the Polar Plunge and was recently selected as a World Winter Games athlete for snowboarding.
The highest fundraising team for the Polar Plunge was the Appalachian State University ROTC with $1,500. The women’s extreme costume winner was Sonya Page, who dressed like Scooby Doo. The men’s extreme costume winner — dressed as a hot dog — was Nicholas Wartham.
The sponsors for the event were Hampton’s Body Shop, J&L Boone Inc., Cornerstone Baptist Church, Watauga Building Supply, Carroll Companies, Lewis Stonework, Eggers Eggers Eggers and Eggers, Outback Steakhouse, Mast Farm Inn, Advance Realty, Brooks Plumbing and Moretz Paving.
Poteat thanked the following agencies for their help with the event: Appalachian State Police Department, Watauga Sheriff’s Department, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Police and Boone Police Department.
Watauga County will host its 2020 Spring Games at Watauga High School on Thursday, April 23. Poteat said more than 150 athletes will be at the event.
