BOONE — The band COIN will perform at the Schaefer Center for the Perform Arts at Appalachian State on Feb. 10, the Appalachian Popular Programming Society announced Jan. 12.
The group, originally from Nashville, Tennessee, has released five studio albums featuring their eccentric and noteworthy alt-pop sound. COIN made their entrance into the music industry in 2015 with a full-length studio album, and since then has amassed over 3 million monthly listeners according to Spotify.
"Since the arrival of their 2016 breakthrough single 'Talk Too Much,' COIN have continually turned out sublimely catchy alt-pop, equally built on effervescent hooks and an understated complexity," APPS stated on Facebook with the announcement. "With that dynamic earning them a passionate following, the Nashville-based trio have spent much of the past few years bringing their sing-along-heavy live set to frenzied crowds all across the globe. Now at work on their full-length effort, COIN are embracing their pop instincts more fully than ever, dreaming up their most sonically adventurous yet emotionally direct batch of songs to date."
The album, named after themselves, spotlights their first hit songs “Run” and “Atlas”.
In 2017, they released their second studio album, “How Will You Know If You Never Try”, which includes their top song “Talk Too Much”.
Consistently touring since 2013, COIN has traveled across the world with bands such as Dayglow, LANY, Young the Giant and The 1975 - who performed at App State in 2016. The band has also played at music festivals such as Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, as well as the upcoming Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.
Student tickets are $20 and public tickets are $30. Tickets will go on sale at Jan. 17 at noon. The show, presented by the Appalachian Popular Programming Society, starts at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Masks are required for all attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.