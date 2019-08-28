Watauga High School Class of 1999

BOONE — Members of the Watauga High School Class of 1999 and their families gathered together at the Aug. 23 WHS football game. Photographed are: Molly Cottrell Zimmer, Emily Miller Cunningham, Tiffany Phipps McDaniel, Stephanie Dotson Dalton, Amanda Stevens Berry, Vanessa Arnette Hensley, Amanda Wilson Lyda, Cindy Yates Johnston, Mandy Smith Southern, Carrington Davis Brown, Kelly Yates Peters, Jennifer Miller Gargrave, Aedan Gargrave, Jamie Gargrave, Jennifer Hill Simmons, Dennis O’Neal, Jennifer Church Lusk, Douglas Franklin, Deanna Swift Franklin, Nathan Miller, Kim Overbay, Lori Hilton, Nathaniel Henries, Ben Bolick and Chris Craig.

 Photo by Kayla Lasure

