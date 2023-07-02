Boone Rotary Annual Meeting Photo.jpeg

Paige Murray, center, accepted the Lifetime Community Service Award from Rotary Foundation chair Robert (Bob) Miller, left, at the annual meeting of the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club. Murray’s granddaughter Caroline Oxford, second from left, was in attendance for the ceremony along with his daughter Mickie White and her husband Gerald White, both on the right of the recipient.

BOONE — The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club, for only the fifth time in its 37-year history, has presented a local resident with their Lifetime Community Service Award.

The honor was bestowed upon Paige Murray at the organization’s annual meeting held on June 27. Murray, who spent his entire rewarding and successful career with the Lowes Company, including serving as manager of the Boone store, joins previous recipients Joe Miller, Ken Wilcox, Bettie Bond and James M. Deal, Jr. in receiving the award. A native of Sparta in Allegheny County and a proud Air Force veteran, Murray served Boone Rotary for more than a quarter century.

