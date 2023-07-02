Paige Murray, center, accepted the Lifetime Community Service Award from Rotary Foundation chair Robert (Bob) Miller, left, at the annual meeting of the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club. Murray’s granddaughter Caroline Oxford, second from left, was in attendance for the ceremony along with his daughter Mickie White and her husband Gerald White, both on the right of the recipient.
BOONE — The Boone Sunrise Rotary Club, for only the fifth time in its 37-year history, has presented a local resident with their Lifetime Community Service Award.
The honor was bestowed upon Paige Murray at the organization’s annual meeting held on June 27. Murray, who spent his entire rewarding and successful career with the Lowes Company, including serving as manager of the Boone store, joins previous recipients Joe Miller, Ken Wilcox, Bettie Bond and James M. Deal, Jr. in receiving the award. A native of Sparta in Allegheny County and a proud Air Force veteran, Murray served Boone Rotary for more than a quarter century.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.