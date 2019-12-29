The Gathering to take place Jan. 17-18
The annual two-day women’s worship event known as “The Gathering” is set for Jan. 17-18, 2020, at the Harvest House Boone.
“The Gathering’s two-day women’s event is an opportunity to come together for two powerful sessions of worship, teaching, testimony and ministry time with women who want to go deeper in their relationship with Jesus,” the event’s webisite states. “Gracie O’Loughlin will teach from Psalm 37:4 and Psalm 91.”
The worship team will be led by Kristine Martin and a talented team of musicians and worshipers from multiple local churches
The Gathering 2020 takes place from 7-9 p.m. on Friday. Jan. 19, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.
To register and learn more about The Gathering, visit www.gatheringnc.com. Space is limited.
Three Forks collects backpacks
Three Forks Baptist Association announced that 273 backpacks were picked up from a total of seven or eight churches as part of its Appalachian Christmas Outreach program.
The backpacks will be delivered to the coal mining regions in the Appalachian Mountains, the association stated.
The Solemnity
St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country Catholic church will be holdings The Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God mass on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
The Solemnity celebrates Mary’s motherhood of Jesus Christ, as told in the Bible.
Vigil mass is at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, then English-language mass is at 12:15 p.m., Spanish-language mass is at 6 p.m. and Latin mass is at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Three Forks to undergo envisioning process
Beginning Jan. 13, Three Forks Baptist Association will begin its strategic envisioning process with The Malphurs Group.
“This process will take place over the course of three months, and is designed to guide us in making some critical decisions regarding who we are as an association,” the association’s December 2019 Informer newsletter stated. “We will be answering key questions such as ‘What is the point of our association,’ ‘What drives us’ and ‘What Kingdom culture are we building?’”
The Malphurs Group is a Texas-based Christian church consulting nonprofit that says it aims to help churches maximize their impact.
Members of the Three Forks executive committee along with other representatives from association churches will be the decision makers throughout this process, but the association says the process will be transparent.
“We are strongly encouraging pastors who are not on the executive board to come observe the process, or send a representative from your church to observe,” the association stated. “The steps The Malphurs Group will be guiding us through are directly transferable to churches, and may help your church to strengthen the vision you have in place.”
