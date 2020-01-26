David Mielke retires from full-time ministry
FOSCOE — On Jan. 1, following seven and a half years as full-time pastor of Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Foscoe, the Rev. David Mielke retired. The Mielkes were feted at a dinner on Dec. 27 and presented “retirement watches” as well as a plaque honoring the pastor’s service to Holy Communion. It was also announced that Mielke had been named “pastor emeritus” by the congregation.
Mielke had a dual career, coming to Appalachian State in 1972 to teach in educational foundations and sociology, following his doctoral studies at the University of Tennessee. He retired in 1998 and was designated emeritus professor. He studied for the ministry at the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg and graduated from the Antiochian Orthodox St. Stephen’s Program.
He entered the ministry in 1983, serving a congregation in Lenoir and then Wilkesboro while teaching. After retiring, he served churches full time across the state of North Carolina and did adjunct teaching for ASU. The Mielkes came to Holy Communion in 2012 following the death of Pastor Larry Campbell, who had served the church for 48 years. In his retirement, Mielke will be supplying for area churches on a limited basis.
Sue Mielke, a special education teacher, retired from Alamance County Schools in 2011. The Mielkes celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 30, 2019. They have two children: Matthew, a computer administrator at Duke University, and Laura, an English professor at the University of Kansas. Their children have blessed them with three grandchildren.
Pastor Robert Sain, who completed his internship at Holy Communion in the late 1970s, will be the interim pastor at the church beginning March 1. A call committee has been formed to seek a replacement for Mielke.
Three Forks Baptist Association provides envisioning update
BOONE — The Three Forks Baptist Association met with Scott Ball of the Malphur’s Group on Jan. 13, the association said in its weekly newsletter.
Three Forks Baptist Association is a regional network of more than 30 Baptist churches scattered across the High Country. With the need for a permanent director and what was described as a national trend of critical decision-making needed in Baptist churches, the Three Forks Baptist Association will undergo an extensive envisioning process over the course of 2020.
Conducting the first phase of the envisioning will be The Malphurs Group, a Texas-based Christian church consulting nonprofit that says it aims to help churches maximize their impact.
“The purpose of this ... was to lead the association in developing a mission and discovering its core values,” the association stated.
“In order to develop a mission for the association, those present looked at four areas: internal challenges to the churches in TFBA, external challenges to the churches in TFBA, the core competencies of the TFBA (what we do well) and what’s at stake (why does the TFBA need to continue to function),” it continued.
“It was determined that the mission of the association would be ‘Mobilizing, maximizing and multiplying churches in the High Country,’” the newsletter stated. “The specifics of how this will be accomplished and how the association will be structured to do this will be addressed in the next two sessions.”
Grace and Mercy Concert Choir organization meeting
BLOWING ROCK — The Grace and Mercy Concert Choir will have its first organizational meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at FaithBridge United Methodist Church, located at 194 Aho Road in Blowing Rock.
Any and all interested singers and musicians should attend; the only requirement is a love for God. During this meeting, the rehearsal day and time will be discussed as well as any other business pertaining to the choir.
With any questions or comments, email Tina McKnight at forhis.grace.mercy@gmail.com.
NAMI FaithNet information meeting is Feb. 3
BOONE — This presentation will introduce NAMI FaithNet to the High Country at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at the Watauga County Public Library meeting room in Boone.
NAMI FaithNet is an information resource and network for NAMI members, clergy, and people of faith from all faith traditions. Its goal is to encourage the development of safe, welcoming and spiritually nourishing environments in every place of worship.
NAMI FaithNet provides a wide variety of resources, including Reaching out to Faith Communities, training materials, Bridges of Hope, a ready-to-use presentation, articles, links to related sites, service planning materials, on-line support, handouts, bulletin inserts and much more.
A light meal will be served. RSVP by emailing pres@namihighcountry.org.
