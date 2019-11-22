Alternative Gift Market Nov. 24 and Dec. 1
BOONE — Boone United Methodist Church will host the third annual Alternative Gift Market on Sundays, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, where you can do Christmas shopping while supporting agencies like Hospitality House, Zoe Empowers, King Street Church, Casting Bread Food Pantry, Casting Bread Bakery, Hope Pregnancy Resource Center, Boone Wilderness Trail, Community Care Clinic, OASIS Inc., Kari’s Home for Women, Blackburn Community Outreach and African Girls Hope Foundation.
The market will be held at 5 p.m. on Nov. 24 and at 9:45 a.m. and noon on Dec. 1.
Lutherans Advent Wreath Workshop Nov. 24
BOONE — The Faith Formation Team at Grace Lutheran Church in Boone will be hosting an Advent Wreath workshop, and everyone is invited. Join them on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The team will have wreath forms to purchase ($5) and a number of blue candles ($5 for four) as well. Mark your calendars and begin your holiday decorating with this simple but expressive devotional symbol of the season.
Transitions for Women in Recovery fundraiser Dec. 1
BLOWING ROCK — A Christmas Tea and Mini Spa Fundraiser will benefit Transitions for Women in Recovery from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Chetola Resort.
Tickets to the event are $10 each and will get your name into a general door prize raffle. You can bring extra cash or check for more opportunities to win door prize raffle items as well as higher ticketed raffle items.
Transitions for Women in Recovery is a Boone-based Christian ministry that assists, encourages and supports women who are hurting and needing to rebuild their lives with transitional resources. This will be a time of pampering for a great cause as well as education about the ministry and the ladies in recovery that it supports. A testimony will be shared by one of the ladies during the event.
Arbonne spa and health products will be available for purchase. Commissions from sales go to Transitions for Women in Recovery. Christmas cookie trays can be pre-ordered at the event for $25 each. Included are 24 Christmas cookies/treats.
For more information, visit twrboone.org.
Pastor Spouse Christmas Meal Dec. 2BOONE — The Three Forks Baptist Association WINGS group will host a Pastor Spouse Christmas Meal on Monday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, with catering by The Scarlet Hen. RSVP to the association office by Monday, Nov. 25.
Caroling in the mall
BOONE — Choirs and other singing groups from Three Forks Baptist Association churches are once again invited to sign up for a time slot to sing in the Boone Mall this Christmas season. Times are available Friday evenings in December from 5:30-7 p.m. Call Jennifer at 828-264-4482 to reserve your spot.
Mount Vernon Basketball Church League open gym
BOONE — Mount Vernon Baptist Church’s Church League Basketball open gym is starting soon. Open gym gives students the opportunity to start playing before forming teams and preparing for league play. Students can bring friends in the same age group.
Practice times (starting Dec. 4) for middle and high school girls are to be determined. Middle school boys will play Wednesdays at 5 p.m. (before youth). High school boys will play Wednesdays at 7:45 p.m. (after youth). Practice during the Christmas season may change.
Games begin early in early January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.