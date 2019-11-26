BLOWING ROCK — The holiday season is coming to Blowing Rock in the days after Thanksgiving as the town will host its Christmas in the Park and Lighting of the Town events on Friday, Nov. 29, followed by a Christmas parade on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The festivities take place in Memorial Park starting at 1 p.m. with the opportunity to meet Santa. Games and crafts begin at 2 p.m. as do the popular hayrides. Live music starts at 2:30 and runs through the evening hours.
At 4 p.m., the gingerbread house contest winners will be announced and free hot cocoa and apple cider will be available.
The big event is the lighting of the town, which takes place at 5:45 p.m., shortly after sunset, when all of the park’s lights are turned on at once.
Saturday, Nov. 30, features the traditional Christmas parade along Main Street. Thousands attend the festivities, which include floats, animals, costumes and much more.
For more information, contact Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation at 828-295-5222 or visit www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/government/parks-and-recreation-and-landscaping.
After the parade, the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum’s annual holiday open house takes place from 3-4 p.m. Hot cider and a family craft session will be available to patrons, and the event is free to attend. For more information, visit blowingrockmuseum.org or call BRAHM at (828) 295-9099
The 83-acre Chetola Resort will be lit up as well on Friday, Nov. 29, as its annual Festival of Lights show starts at dusk. The lights are available for public viewing and will be on nightly through the end of Blowing Rock WinterFest on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Nov. 29 and 30 at Chetola will also feature free visits from Santa from 5:30-9:30 p.m. each night in the Evergreen Room. During the same hours, horse and carriage rides that go around the lake will be available. The horse and carriage rides are $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 3 through 12 and free for kids ages 2 and under. There will also be a cookie decorating contest each night from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
For more information on Chetola Resort’s Festival of Lights or Thanksgiving weekend events, call (800) 243-8652 or visit chetola.com/thanksgiving-weekend-events.
For the holiday season, Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock is hosting its Christmas Tree Lot from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.