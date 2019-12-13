TFBC invites Boone Mall carolers
BOONE — Choirs and other singing groups from the Three Forks Baptist Association churches are invited to sign up for a time slot to sing in the Boone Mall this Christmas season. Times are available Friday evenings in December from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Call Jennifer at (828) 264-4482 to reserve a spot.
First Presbyterian Christmas Play Dec. 14 and 15
BOONE — The First Presbyterian Church in Boone’s youth and youth-ful minded drama team — directed by Trimella Chaney — will present the Christmas play “Believe!” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 and and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. Watch as the main character — teenaged Alex — struggles to find something to believe in. The production is filled with warmth and laughter and brightened by traditional Christmas songs. Everyone can be touched by this play will find something in which they can truly “Believe!”
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Christmas Cantata Dec. 15
BOONE — Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Chancel Choir — accompanied by Susan Frank and an 11-member chamber orchestra — will offer “The Glory of Christmas” by Lloyd Larson at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. The Ringers of Grace will offer a prelude of Christmas carols. The cantata tells the Christmas Story in music and word and is filled with hope, promise, wonder, majesty and mystery. According to the church, it reminds community members that even in the darkest moments of life, the brilliance of the eternal Light of Christ has entered into the world to guide people on the journey of life and faith.
Moravian Christmas Lovefeast Dec. 15
VILAS — Join Henson Chapel — located at 120 Henson Hollar Road in Vilas — for its Moravian Lovefeast at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. A simple meal will be served in candlelight to give thanks for and rejoice in friendship and unity in Jesus Christ. Finger foods and desserts will follow the family friendly service. For details, call Rev. Cindy Lunsford at (828) 891-2753.
Rock Creek Christmas Play Dec. 21
CRESTON— Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Creston invites the community to join the congregation for its children’s Christmas Play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21. Micheal Miller is scheduled to deliver the message. For more information, call Pastor Anthony Roark at (336) 977-6663.
Boone Unitarian Universalist “Three Miracle Births” Reading Dec. 22
BOONE — Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is offering selected readings from the “Three Miracle Births” on Dec. 22. The “Three Miracle Births” was a much-loved and anticipated production that took place at BUUF for many years when children would rehearse and perform a play on a Sunday morning in December in preparation for the winter holiday season. For this service, visitors will hear selected readings, sing songs and share stories of this delightful tradition. BUUF invites the community members to come prepared to share their memories of the “Three Miracle Births.” The service leader will be Rebecca Moore.
FaithBridge United Methodist Church events Dec. 22 and Dec. 24
BLOWING ROCK — The FaithBridge United Methodist Church is having an informal worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, with lessons, carols and Holy Communion. The church is also serving breakfast to the community at the Hospitality House on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) followed by an informal time of worship. Breakfast prep begins at 5:30 a.m. and lasts until about 8:30 a.m. All are welcome. It will also host a Christmas Eve candlelight service with childcare provided at 7 p.m. The community is invited to attend as the church sings at traditional Christmas carols such as Silent Night and Joy to the World at 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve at the Blowing Rock Park Gazebo (downtown Blowing Rock). Candles are provided.
