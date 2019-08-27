BOONE — The Chosen Ministries of Alliance Bible Fellowship and Perkinsville Baptist Church will host an event Aug. 30 “to celebrate God’s call to foster and adopt within the church,” with information about the need in the High Country and how to get involved.
The event takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Alliance Bible Fellowship. Alliance Bible Fellowship is located at 1035 North Carolina Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, NC 28607. Signs and volunteers will help direct attendees to the event venue.
According to the Alliance Bible Fellowship website, “the Chosen Ministry at Alliance seeks to provide support for adoptive and foster families, as well as equip people with resources and training if they are interested in adopting and fostering.”
The ABF Chosen Ministry includes training workshops, mentors and small groups. The church’s Chosen Fund is a giving fund for the adoption and foster care ministry.
At Perkinsville Baptist, the church champions the call to adopt and foster and also provides the Chosen Closet, which supplies clothing and other necessities for foster and adoptive homes, Pastor Seth Norris said.
“Mike and Karen Kimbro started the Chosen Ministry at Alliance with a vision to spread it to other churches,” Norris said.
Norris said representatives from the Watauga County Department of Social Services and Crossnore School and Children’s Home will share information at the event.
“Certainly we’re praying and hoping for more foster and adoptive homes locally, but there are multiple opportunities to support foster and adoptive homes,” Norris said. “We’re trying to bring together a community around those homes and families too.”
Childcare and refreshments will be available at the Aug. 30 event. Contact abfchosenministry@gmail.com for more information.
