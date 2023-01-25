BOONE — After the Children’s Playhouse had a radiator bust in December, local volunteers and contractors have helped renovate floors and fix water damage.
On Dec. 27, during the High Country’s cold spell, one of the employees visited the Playhouse during their holiday break to feed the fish. When she arrived, she saw steam and water pouring out of the garage, and upon further investigation, found flooding on the entire right side of the Playhouse. It is estimated that the flooding occured roughly 12 hours before the employee arrived.
The radiator busted in two places along the pipe on the first floor to the right of where the entrance is. The water went through the flooring into the basement rooms destroying the ceiling, lights, items in the office, and also caused damage the loft. The building was built in the 1920’s and had a lot of the original hardwood flooring, which was replaced due to water damage.
When the renovations began, the Playhouse relied primarily on the work of skilled volunteers.
“We are very lucky to have phenomenal folks helping us, including longtime Playhouse volunteer Frank Veno, board member Judy Godwin-Rosenberg, board president Sherry Street-Tobin, and staff members Erin Hutchinson-Martin, Zayid White, Ellen Lewis and Joey Veno,” said Kathy Parham, Co-Founder & Executive Director. “These amazing folks jumped into action to halt the damage and rescue items when the broken pipes were first discovered just after Christmas. It was humbling for me to be at the beach knowing that Frank and Judy, in particular, working around the clock those first couple of days to minimize the damage.”
The Playhouse has since enlisted professionals such as Jo-Lynn Enterprises, Winkler Plumbing, Johnston Electric and contractor Steven Moize of Elemental Designs.
Although it is very discouraging to have so much damage, we are trying to take the opportunity to build back better,” Parham said.
Upgrades are being made to the loft, floating door, and the office. The loft will be custom painted with trees and leaves. The change to the loft is to the modern Montessori style with a play kitchenette made into a “woodland creature” kitchenette with seasonal leaves. The Playhouse is looking for creative, DIY volunteers to help create the leaves. For more information email Parham at executivedirector@goplayhouse.org.
The office lights are being replace from fluorescent to LED and the walls are being painted to a more pleasant color.
The floating door, nicknamed “the death door” has been blocked off on the second level since it leads to nowhere. As part of the renovations, the floating door will be made into a window.
Community members with memberships have had their memberships on hold. When they continue, they will be offered a month extension.
The projected reopening is anytime from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7 based on any delays due to weather. It will take up to two weeks after that for the new loft to be finished.
