BOONE — "The Children’s Council asked for help from the community and YOU answered the call in a BIG way!" the organization said in a statement.
The month of September was Baby Safety month, and in particular the week of Sept. 21-27 was Diaper Awareness Week. The Children’s Council encouraged diaper drives and financial support for their diaper bank, which was hit hard by the uptick in need during the last several months of the pandemic.
“At a time when there seems to be so much division, anxiety and fear among so many people, we were blown away at how many answered our call for help," said Mary Scott, associate director. "It is truly heart-warming to know that no matter what, people are willing to help one another when times are tough. This is truly a great community.”
Almost 18,000 diapers, 23,000 diaper wipes, and over $4,300 in financial contributions were brought in from a variety of sources, and the Children’s Council wants to say thank you to this amazing community of helpers.
“The turnout for our diaper drive campaign for the month of September was outstanding! All of the contributions made during September have led to one of the best months of donations we have ever had," said Matt Powell, diaper bank coordinator. “We look forward to continuing our relationships within the community. It takes a village.”
Thanks goes to the following people, businesses, agencies and churches for their generosity and support: High Country United Church of Christ, Regeneration Church, Henson Chapel UMC, Rumple Presbyterian, Boone Advent Christian Church, High Country Christian Church, Bairds Creek Presbyterian, Lost Province Brewing Company, Vidalia Restaurant, ASU Social Work Club, First Presbyterian Boone, Kappa Delta (ASU), Town of Boone Police Department, F.A.R.M. Cafe, Boone Sunrise Rotary, Kelle's Cribs (Hunger & Health Coalition), Boone Service League Inc., Hunter McKinney, Olivia Stegall, Meggan Knight, Melinda Greene, Berneita Burk and many others who chose to remain anonymous.
Diaper need is the lack of sufficient supply of diapers to keep an infant or toddler clean, dry and healthy. More than ever, there are families who cannot afford diapers for their children, and diaper banks across the country are helping families obtain the diapers they need.
"Have you looked at the cost of a pack of diapers lately? We are lucky enough to have a diaper bank here in our community to help support this necessity," the Children's Council said.
While it is run by the Children’s Council, the diaper bank is temporarily housed at the Hunger & Health Coalition and is available every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The diaper bank is a program that operates primarily by donations only, and there is an ongoing need for diapers, wipes and financial contributions for this effort. If you would like to host a diaper drive or make a donation, call Powell at 828-262-5424 and leave a voicemail or email him at matt@thechildrenscouncil.org.
For more information about the Children's Council, call (828) 262-5424 or visit www.thechildrenscouncil.org.
