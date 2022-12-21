Celebrating Chanukah in America is a double miracle. In the 2nd Century BCE, Jerusalem, a brave young soldier named Judah and his rag tag friends known as the Maccabees overcame the religious tyranny of the mighty Syrian-Greek empire. When the Pilgrims landed in Plymouth Rock they were escaping European religious persecution and seeking religious liberty. When the Maccabees arrived at the desecrated Jerusalem Temple they sought to rededicate it. They found only a one day cruise of oil that miraculously lasted eight days.
In 1776. Thomas Jefferson penned the Declaration of Independence and the American colonies defied Britain, the most powerful nation on earth at the time.
The noble ideal of religious freedom was later codified in our Constitution, which mentions the word “religion” only once, in the First Amendment, in which every citizen is guaranteed the right to worship freely, no matter their religion.
As we look around the world at how difficult it is for democracy and freedom, to take hold and flourish, America seems like a political miracle. The stories of Chanukah and the American experiment were once unique and improbable. Now they’re indispensable models of freedom over tyranny.
On Dec. 2, my Temple of the High Country community was blessed to participate in Boone’s First Friday Holiday celebration at the Jones House. We set up our gorgeous, American flag Menorah, designed by Bonnie and Michael Berkowicz. Then distinguished, local leaders graced us by lighting the eight candles.
Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman; Capt. Daniel Duckworth of the Boone Police Department; Pastor Reggie Hunt of CornerStone Church; Jennifer Warren, Executive director of the Western Youth Network; Todd Carter, Boone Council member and Chief Development Director of the Hospitality House; Jamie Parson, Chief Diversity Officer of App State University; Rev. Andrew Hege, Rector of St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church; Reverend Allan McCaslin, Rector of the Church of the Holy Cross; Yolanda Adams, Family Resource Coordinator at Watauga County Schools & Co- Founder of Que Pasa Appalachia and one of Temple of the High Country’s founding visionaries; Jamie Schafer; and our current Vice President Marla Gentile.
And what more wonderful and beautiful symbol of hope, and religious freedom is there than this?
The lit Boone Chanukah menorah, the lit Boone Christmas tree, and the Jones House, all residing in harmony on the same, small, parcel of land. Hallelujah!
How good it is to bring warmth and light to one of the year’s coldest and longest nights. We commit to keep the following lights alive: Democracy, may we protect it. Religious freedom, may we defend it. Compassion, may we embody it. And humanity, may we affirm it in each and every soul who lives.
Rabbi Alty Weinreb is the spiritual leader of the Temple of the High Country, in Boone, North Carolina.
