BOOEN — A Federally Certified Healthcare Navigator from Legal Aid of North Carolina will be at the Watauga County Public Library Thursday, April 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again on Wednesday, April 26, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Community members can stop by if they need health insurance and want to explore options or if they have any questions about Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act Marketplace or about health insurance. 

