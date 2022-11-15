mount lawn 2

The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association is made up of individuals with ties to Watauga County, most of whom have loved ones buried at Mount Lawn Cemetery.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association held a Veterans Day Memorial Service on Friday, Nov. 11.

Rev. Bud Russell officiated the service, which included remarks from a local veteran. The Pershing Rifle Honor Guard, composed of state and national flag bearers and two rifle bearers from the Appalachian State University ROTC program, began the event with the presentation of colors before Capt. Jim Fisher, retired Navy chaplain, spoke.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.