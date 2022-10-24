Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center offers free workshops, one-on-one assistance and many more services to help local small businesses. Pre-registration is required. To reserve a seat at one of the free workshops, call (828) 726-3065 or visit www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.
Upcoming free online workshops in the marketing series:
Selling Products with Amazon and Etsy
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Selling Products on Amazon and Etsy” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. This class will explore the popular platforms of Amazon and Etsy and how to sell products on both. Participants will learn how to start an online e-commerce business quickly and work toward becoming an online entrepreneur.
Finding Traffic for Your Business Online with Paid Ads
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Finding Traffic for Your Business Online with Paid Ads” from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. In this webinar, participants will learn about different options to advertise a business using online resources. These options are often easier and much less expensive than traditional advertising. Topics to be discussed include social media advertising through major platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, as well as Google Ads and other options.
New Social Media Platforms
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “New Social Media Platforms” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. This seminar will explain the differences between various social media platforms and how to leverage these sites to grow a business.
Using Facebook to Grow Your Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Using Facebook to Grow Your Business.” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In this webinar, participants will learn the basics of setting up a Facebook business page, as well as information about promotions, advertisements and making an impact for business online.
Using Instagram to Build Your Business
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Using Instagram to Build Your Business” from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Instagram is one of the fastest-growing media platforms where users can paint a picture of their business with photos and videos. This webinar focuses on how to use Instagram in connection with Facebook to grow a business.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.