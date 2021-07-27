BOONE — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus recently offered several “Kids in the Kitchen” weeklong camps for kids ages 9 and up.
Participants learned the science behind the magic of baking and pastries. Students prepared and enjoyed items such as cupcakes, cakes and puff-pastry desserts and tarts.
More information about CCC&TI and programs offered by the college can be found at www.cccti.edu.
