HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone, has released its President’s, Dean’s and Honors lists for the summer 2019 semester.
For inclusion in the President’s List, a student must be full‐time and have a grade point average of 4.0. For the Dean’s List, a student must be full‐time and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Part‐time students who earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher qualify for the Honors List.
President’s List students from Watauga County include James Tyler Alexander, Vilas; Claudia Brooks Button, Boone; Crystal Nicole Cornett, Boone; Ella Jane Mortensen, Boone; and Matthias Jan Sterckx, Vilas. Dean’s List students from Watauga County are Spencer Christian Lee, Boone; Sidney Breanna Meadows, Blowing Rock; Karla Kay Minton, Banner Elk; and Jacob Daniel Thomason, Boone.
Honors List students from Watauga County are Margaret Joy Barry, Sugar Grove; David Lee Blue, Sugar Grove; Brandon Lee Calhoun, Boone; Paige Elizabeth Christian, Boone; Kaylee Joy Cottom, Boone; Carolina Cali Davidson, Boone; Taylor Marie Drummonds, Boone; Eliza Grace Eason, Deep Gap; Abigail Grace Fite, Boone; Abigail Anne Geeslin, Boone; Lauren Elyse George, Boone; Hattie Rose Greene, Boone; Seth Grossman, Boone; Mikaela Brooke Guenette, Deep Gap; Clare O'Mara Gwin, Boone; Karson Lee Hamrick, Boone; John Chase Harrison, Boone; Fredrick Derral Howell, Sugar Grove; Lauren Elizabeth Hunsinger, Boone; Michael Thomas Kelly, Boone; Zada Belle Lee, Sugar Grove; Gabriela Madrigal Pina, Boone; Katherine Michelle Merchant, Deep Gap; Meghan Cook Nations, Boone; Michelle Keller Nelson, Boone; Garrett Vance Norris, Boone; Leann Kristen Parker, Banner Elk; Haley Christian Pendley, Vilas; Nathaniel Glenn Powell, Blowing Rock; Mariel Hannah Price, Deep Gap; Miriam Rebekah Shoaf, Blowing Rock; Jana G. Smith, Deep Gap; Levi Benjamin Smith, Boone; Brittney Nicole Stewart, Blowing Rock; Abigail Sarah Turner, Boone; Mikaela Hayes Velazquez, Vilas; Riley Grace Whitworth, Zionville; and Samuel David Williams, Vilas.
