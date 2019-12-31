BOONE — The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus in Boone: Katie Thorne of Mooresville, Stacy Campany of Boone, Autumn Cook of Boone, David Blue III of Stem, McKinzie Gorman of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Emma Beach of Boone, Kaitlin Cook of Boone and Emma Banner.
Tags
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 11 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- CCC&TI students complete Nurse Aide course
- 2019 in the news: Watauga's top headlines
- Top 10 web headlines of 2019
- Sheriff's reports
- Guard leads App into return to conference play
- Lists of credibly accused priests include six who served locally
- Old East King Street fire deemed intentional
- Anonymous donor pledges $1 million to App State athletics
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 1908 house demolished on Highway 321
- Clark's contract terms released
- Driver suffers broken ribs in 421 runaway truck ramp crash
- ASU signs transfer agreement with AURAK in the UAE
- Police reports
- Evans to enter the NFL draft
- Sheriff's reports
- Draft version of Pisgah, Nantahala forest plan to be released February 2020
- Tobacco purchase age raised to 21
- This week in the archives: Infamous prison escape, new mall, Christmas wishes
Images
Videos
Commented
- Sunrise Boone organizes school walk-out, climate strike (7)
- App State to play Alabama-Birmingham in New Orleans Bowl (5)
- Drinkwitz officially out, Clark named interim coach (3)
- Faculty concerned about student mental health ahead of enrollment growth (3)
- Letter: True Christianity (3)
- Local officials react to Trump's impeachment (3)
- Report: Gillin a candidate for A.D. position at Cincinnati (2)
- Report: Clark to be named App State head football coach (2)
- Letter: Climate change is real (2)
- Reports: Missouri working on details to hire Drinkwitz to coach Tigers (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 2
-
Jan 2
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.