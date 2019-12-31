Nurse aide grads

Pictured from left to right: (front row) Katie Thorne of Mooresville, Stacy Campany of Boone and Autumn Cook of Boone; (back row) David Blue III of Stem, McKinzie Gorman of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Emma Beach of Boone, Kaitlin Cook of Boone and Instructor Amber Henson, RN. Not pictured: Emma Banner.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The following students recently completed the Nurse Aide course at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus in Boone: Katie Thorne of Mooresville, Stacy Campany of Boone, Autumn Cook of Boone, David Blue III of Stem, McKinzie Gorman of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Emma Beach of Boone, Kaitlin Cook of Boone and Emma Banner.

