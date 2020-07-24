HUDSON — Graduates of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Radiography Program have earned, on their first attempt, a 100 percent pass rate on the American Registry of Radiological Technologists certifying examination. It’s the fourth consecutive year the program has achieved a 100 percent pass rate.
Radiography Program Director Amber Edwards said the group faced unprecedented challenges in the Spring Semester.
“I’m so proud of this group and all of their hard work overcoming being switched to online learning and reduced clinical hours during their final semester,” Edwards said.
