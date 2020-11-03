BOONE — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently announced several awards honoring employees’ years of service and outstanding professional performance.

Five Years of Service

CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch (back row, left) presents five-year service pins to the following employees: Leslie Deal, Erin Cooper, Margaret Pritchard, Susan Deal, Roxanne Stout, Jamison McIver, Donna Price and Kim Van Wie. Not pictured: Virginia Navarro, April Nelson, Linda Watts, Lella Lytle, Emily Garrison, Natasha Buchanan and Carla Patton.
10 Years of Service

CCC&TI President Mark Poarch (left) presents 10-year service pins to the following employees: Ray Kirby, Rick Shew, Kevin Ward and Kristin Harrison.
15 Years of Service

CCC&TI President Mark Poarch (left) presents 15-year service pins to the following employees: Julie Parsons, Connie Wilson, Shannon Brown, Jennifer Fisher and Tammy Greene. Not pictured: Amanda Williams, Aaron Littell and Kelly Greene.
20 Years of Service

CCC&TI President Mark Poarch (right) presents 20-year service pins to the following employees: Left to right: Norman Staines, Pat Pritchard and Barbara Harris. Not pictured: Michelle Powell.
25 Years of Service

CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch (right) presents 25-year service pins to the following employees: Ron Wilson, Cheryl Bolt and Cheryl Miller. Not pictured: Penny Whisnant.
30 Years of Service

CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch presents the 30 Years of Service award to Myra Sanders.
E.M. Dudley Employee Achievement Award

CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch presents the E.M. Dudley Employee Achievement Award to Continuing Education Office Manager Penny Whisnant. The award is presented to an employee who has excelled in service to the college, its students and the community.
Donald Lackey Excellence in Teaching

CCC&TI President Mark Poarch presents the Dr. Donald Lackey Award for Excellence in Teaching to Stacy Reagan. The award honors a faculty member who characterizes personal dedication, concern for student welfare and academic excellence.
Lydia Beam Memorial Award

CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch presents the Lydia Beam Memorial Award to Human Resources Administrative Assistant Robin Ledford. This award was established in 1988 by Dr. H. E. Beam and his family in memory of Lydia Beam. The purpose of the award is to reward a full-time Clerical/Technical/Paraprofessional Assistant with a cash award in recognition of outstanding service to the institution through quality job performance, professionalism, cooperation with other employees and dedication to the success of the institution.
Colleague of the Year Awards

Members of the college’s faculty and staff are nominated by their colleagues based on quality of work, job performance and collegiality with all personnel, including students, community involvement, professionalism and other attributes. Pictured with CCC&TI President Mark Poarch (left) are this year’s award winners: Kristin Harrison, Kim Lackey, Heather Barnett and Stacy Reagan.

