LENOIR — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute employees recently gathered for the annual fall semester kickoff.
Employees honored for five years of service, including Watauga Campus employees, include April Cline, Teresa Schoenen, Teresa Asherbraner, Robin Nichols, Rebecca Garner, Melinda Laws, Tara Gaskill, Jeff Link, Jake Rhodes Jr., Tate Townsend, Corey Hooks and Mark Howell.
Employees honored for 10 years of service, including Watauga Campus employees, are Jasyn Klamborowski, Lori Moody, Kathy Greene, Brenda Cloer, Susie Hutchens, David DeViney, Ben Willis and Landon Pennington.
Employees honored for 15 years of service, including Watauga Campus employees, are Laura Wollpert, Shari Brown, Linda Hardin, Sharon Osbourne, Joan Brookshire, Lisa Rector, Melissa Darling, Miguel Quinteros, Lisa Helton, Thomas Thielemann, Eric Smith, Matt Williams and Amy Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.