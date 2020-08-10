HUDSON — In a July 2 outdoor ceremony at the Transportation and Public Services Center in Hudson, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute honored a new group of Basic Law Enforcement Training graduates.
Six cadets completed more than 640 hours of training and successfully completed a rigorous physical exam as well as the standardized state tests. The group achieved a 100-percent passage rate.
