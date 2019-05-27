HUDSON — Local music majors will now have an easier path to a four-year degree, thanks to a new agreement between Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Taking effect in fall 2019, the new bilateral articulation agreement will allow students who complete the two-year Associate in Fine Arts in Music degree at CCC&TI to transfer their credits to complete one of several music bachelor’s degrees at UNC-Charlotte.
“Basically, it guarantees admission into Charlotte’s program and helps students avoid several general education classes that they would have to complete if they pursued a Music degree at other universities,” CCC&TI Music Program Director Justin Butler said, adding that students will be able to enter UNC-Charlotte as a junior. “This is a great opportunity for a student who wants to study music, while enjoying the benefits of completing the first two years of a four-year degree at a community college.”
Though students will still have to meet UNC-Charlotte’s admission requirements, including a formal audition, the transition from community college to the university will be seamless thanks to the new agreement, Butler said.
UNC-Charlotte’s Music Program offers seven bachelor’s degree options: Bachelor of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Music with a concentration in Composition, Bachelor of Music with a concentration in Jazz Studies, Bachelor of Music with a concentration in Choral/General Music Education, Bachelor of Music with a concentration in Instrumental/General Music Education, Bachelor of Music with a concentration in Instrumental Music Performance and Bachelor of Music with a concentration in Vocal Music Performance.
For students wanting to learn more about the agreement or to enroll in the Music program at CCC&TI, please contact Justin Butler at 828-726-2457 or visit the program website at www.cccti.edu/Programs/AFAMusic.asp.
