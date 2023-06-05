BLOWING ROCK — Casting Bread is inviting the community to the 8th Annual Ducky Regatta on Saturday, July 8, from 10:57 a.m. – 3:05 p.m. at 194 Aho Road in Blowing Rock. The event is free and open to the public.

This event is the perfect way to spend a day with the family. The regatta features multiple heats of duck races that culminate with the championship race in the early afternoon. The sponsor of the winning duck will receive a $300 cash prize.

