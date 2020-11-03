BOONE — Appalachian State University announces the appointment of Tandrea Carter as university ombudsperson. Her new role became effective Sept. 15.
As ombudsperson, Carter provides confidential, impartial and off-the-record problem-solving and dispute resolution assistance to App State students, faculty and staff. This assistance, which is provided at no cost, includes listening to concerns; brainstorming and assessing options; providing coaching; helping gather information about resources and referrals; facilitating difficult discussions; and conducting informal conflict resolution.
Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Heather Norris said, “Dr. Carter brings a wealth of experience to the ombuds role. She is a trained mediator who has supported numerous individuals as they approached work-based conflicts and concerns. She employs a collaborative approach, anchoring her work in respect for individual autonomy and a desire to understand people’s perspectives and experiences.”
Carter, who also serves as director of App State’s Counseling for Faculty and Staff, shared she is honored to broaden her support of the university community in this new role.
“Giving someone a respectful audience can, itself, often be a helpful intervention and a productive step toward resolution. Approaching conflict constructively serves not only to support individuals but also strengthens the university,” Carter said.
Carter joined App State as an adjunct lecturer in the Dr. Wiley F. Smith Department of Psychology, where she taught courses on abnormal psychology, educational psychology, psychology of personality and contemporary issues in psychology.
In 2010, she became director of Counseling for Faculty and Staff, housed in the Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services. Among her duties in this role, Carter provides clinical counseling services to faculty and staff and their immediate family members regarding a variety of mental health and work-related issues. She also offers consultation to administrators, supervisors and other employees regarding employee well-being.
She is a licensed psychologist who earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology with a concentration in health psychology from the University of Miami. She completed her undergraduate studies at Columbia University, where she majored in history.
Prior to coming to App State, Carter worked as a clinical psychologist at the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
