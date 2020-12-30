SUGAR GROVE — The Carolinas Chapter of the Audi Club North America had their annual driving event in Blowing Rock earlier this year, and recently donated a check for $1,700 to the Western Watauga Community Center.
Cindy Lamb, the director of the Western Watauga Community Center, said the Audi Club had called her wanting to donate money that had been collecting to support the center’s home delivered meals program offered through Project on Aging of Watauga County. Lamb said the donating will greatly help the program. She added that the Audi Club members had said that they like to support programs in the county that their event is held in each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.