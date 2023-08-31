Carolina Pizza Co. has opened its doors to the Newland and Avery County community, as a ribbon cutting was held Friday morning, Aug. 25. Pictured are Raigan Fort, Aidan Susten, Virginia Smith, Chad Duncan and Morgan Johnson, with Avery Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Robin Morgan.
NEWLAND — On Friday, Aug. 25, Newland “officially” welcomed a new local restaurant into the community with a ribbon cutting. Virginia Smith, the manager of Carolina Pizza Co., is excited about the business being open and ready to serve the community. Smith said that this was her first ribbon cutting and makes the moment real, adding that their business is here to stay for the long run.
“It was an awesome moment. We’ve never done that before, so it feels like we are ready to go,” said Smith about the ribbon cutting. “It feels like we’re official, it was a lot of fun.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
