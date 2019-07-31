BOONE — Tractors, steam engines, antique tools and lawn mowers were all on display at the 40th annual High Country Crank-Up from July 25-27.
The event is hosted by the Carolina Flywheelers — a nonprofit club with an interest in tractors, engines, old vehicles and farm equipment. The group set up in a field off of U.S. 421 in Deep Gap, where a crowd of people gathered to admire antique equipment, enjoy local food trucks and socialize.
People come from states such as Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia to enjoy the show, said Betty Hodges. Hodges serves as one of the event’s organizers and is also the wife of one the group’s charter members.
While some of the group’s charter members are no longer around, the four remaining Carolina Flywheelers charter members are Lynn Castle, Raymond Scholl, Mack Hodges and John Hodges (husband to Betty Hodges).
Scholl had a 1915 Mogul engine displayed at the show that could transmit power by a flat belt. He explained that those types of engines were used from the late 1890s until after World War II. The engines could be used for activities such as pumping water or churning butter. Other machines showcased at the event included a steam engine, a log saw and various versions of tractors and lawn mowers.
Betty Hodges said a group of community members had attended an antique tractor and engine show many years ago in Denton, and started the conversation about starting a local show. She said shows like these try to preserve “the way things used to be done” before electricity and other modes of transportation.
The Carolina Flywheelers also host a “parade of power” each Saturday at 2 p.m. at the field across from the Laurel Springs Baptist Church. People are invited to participate with anything they can drive — such as a tractor, lawn mower or horse-drawn wagons. The club also meets the third Thursday of each month from March through August.
The next meeting is taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Sagebrush in Boone. The group will meet again for a Christmas gathering, then will pick up regular meetings next March. Hodges said people do not have to own a piece of equipment to be a member, but rather just show an interest in the topic.
The Carolina Flywheelers can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CarolinaFlywheelers1.
