SUGAR GROVE — Decades before Watauga County was founded, Benjamin Ward was one of the first people to settle the land. More than 200 years later, one of his descendants is planning on preserving the history of his family in the area.
According to the 1915 book, “A History of Watauga County, North Carolina” by John Preston Arthur, Ward settled the “lower Watauga” area around where the now-defunct Watauga Falls Post Office was later established.
Steve Ward and his family have been in the Sugar Grove area since his ancestor settled in it. In 1872, Ward’s great-great-grandfather, Lorenzo Dow Ward, built a family home on what is now Phillips Branch Road.
Ward described its location as “after the pavement ends” on the drive to it, with the house tucked away into the mountains.
“Oscar Ward, who’s my great-grandfather, lived there,” Ward said. “My grandfather, Leonard Ward, lived there and that’s where my father, Cannon Ward was born. So, it’s been continuously in the Ward family for the whole time.”
According to Ward, the house is in the heart of what used to be the economic center of Watauga, as Boone had not developed yet and the Sugar Grove area was full of cattle and lumber. At the time, the house’s construction was documented by the Lenoir Topic.
Despite the many generations that called the house a home, the years have taken their toll. According to Ward, the roof has deteriorated to the point that the whole thing needs replacing, some of the floors have sagged, windows are broken and the plumbing and wiring need to be updated.
However, the two stone chimneys on either end are still, “as gun barrel straight as they could be,” according to Ward. At the same time, the house is still standing, a minor miracle given its age, and the problems are repairable.
The desire to preserve the county and his family’s history pushed Ward to begin plans for a restoration.
“My hope is to be able to raise enough money to get the materials,” Ward said. “We have a GoFundMe, and if I can get enough money to get materials, my hope is to get volunteer labor for at least part of the house. For part of the work, I have a lot of cousins, a lot of family, and so on. A lot of them have expressed an interest in helping and I’m hopeful that we can sort of make it a family project as well. Then in the future, if family wants to come in from out of town and stay there or just come and visit, by then it’ll be available to them.”
Ward said the plan is to have the house continue to pass down through the family, adding his grandchildren would be the next owners, six generations removed from L. D. Ward. Keeping the house in the family ties back to why it is still around, Ward said, as it has always brought people closer together.
“I have a picture of the old house that was taken on a Sunday afternoon, and the yard is just completely full of people,” Ward said. “There must be 50 or 60 people there sitting on the porch, the kids are running around in the yard. The parents and grandparents, all their neighbors, it was just a community gathering place. That was a typical Sunday afternoon there, you know, the family and the community just gravitated there and I would sit around in the shade and play. That’s part of our memory.”
The GoFundMe to support restoring the house can be found at www.gofund.me/c3c5b460.
