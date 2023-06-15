WATAUGA — More than 140 people from around the country convened in Watauga County to commemorate the centennial of the founding of the historic Camp Yonahlossee.

A social on the grounds of the former camp on Friday, June 9, brought more than 60 women and a few men — all former campers, counselors, staff and administrators — together to remember and celebrate their time at the girls’ summer camp.

