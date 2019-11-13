The annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Boone Mall commenced at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 with Doug May of the High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America welcoming the crowd and providing a brief history of what is known today as Veterans Day.
Members of the Watauga High School Marine Corps JROTC performed the Posting of the Colors, and the Watauga Community Band provided music such as the national anthem, the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood.
Vietnam veteran and HCMOAA Chaplin Jerry Daley led a prayer at the beginning of the program, encouraging the crowd to hold hands with their neighbors and bow their heads as a sign of a unified nation.
Attending veterans were asked to stand, if able, to be recognized by their conflict and military branch, and the crowd consisted of veterans from World War II to the ongoing War on Terror.
Each conflict and branch was met with thunderous applause from their fellow veterans, family members and community members.
The keynote speaker for the Veterans Day event was Rear Admiral Melvin Bouboulis of the U.S. Coast Guard, who highlighted the importance of the smallest branch of America’s Armed Forces.
“It wasn’t until 1917 that the Coast Guard earned its current name and officially became an armed force,” Bouloulis said. “And since that time, Coast Guard members have served in every conflict in which the United States has been involved.”
Near the conclusion of his speech, Bouloulis encouraged community members to volunteer their time in order to give back to veterans, saying that “if you volunteer to help out veterans, then I’ll bet you that you’ll get more out of it than you’d believe.”
Many local officials attended the ceremony, including Boone Mayor Rennie Brantz, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, John E. Thomas, former chancellor of Appalachian State University and Korean War veteran, and ASU leaders of ROTC and the Student Veteran Association.
