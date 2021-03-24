BOONE — Watauga County Parks and Recreation will host the Bunny Trail Parade at the new Watauga Community Recreation Center parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 28.
Like the Halloween and Christmas parade events, the Bunny Trail Parade will be a drive-thru only event. Parade viewers will drive into the WCRC parking lot and through the lot to see the parade exhibitors and floats.
Businesses and individuals alike will be entertaining viewers and possibly handing out Easter goodies to parade goers. Participating as vendors are the following: Boone VFW Post 7031, Watauga County Library, Watauga Humane Society, Appalachian Rhythm Clogging and Dance, Magic Bound Travel, Sign Dreamers of the High Country, Hospitality House, Watauga County Parks and Recreation, Mast General Store, Medi Home Health and Hospice, Cookies-N-Cream, Commissioner Charlie Wallin, Boone Realty, Boone Advent Christian Church, the Hampton Inn and Suites and WAMY Community Action Inc. Vendor spaces were still available as of March 22.
The Boone Police Department is asking for the motoring public’s cooperation during this event. Traffic barriers will be placed at the start of the event and removed after the event is over, and incoming traffic will be limited to right-hand only turns from State Farm Road onto Martin Luther King Jr. Street. No left-hand turns will be permitted from State Farm Road onto or from Martin Luther King Jr. Street during the event, and outgoing traffic from Martin Luther King Jr. Street will be right-hand only turns onto State Farm Road.
If planning to attend the event, drivers should adjust their driving directions to enter the event from Deerfield Road. This plan will help with the flow of traffic to avoid congestion during the event. For any questions or concerns, contact Boone Police Capt. Bobby Creed at (828) 268-6934.
For more information about the Bunny Trail Parade, call Watauga County Parks and Recreation at (828) 264-9511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.