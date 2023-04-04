Siblings Sybil (left) and Embry Miller (right) explore one of the art activities at BuildFest. Several activities allowed children to make crafts to take home, such as pet rocks, “Shrinky Dinks,” cookies and more.
Appalachian State chemistry professor Mike Hambourger runs the “Shrinky Dink” table at the 2023 BuildFest. His son, Teddy, sits on his lap as he explains the science behind the craft to a BuildFest attendee.
Siblings Sybil (left) and Embry Miller (right) explore one of the art activities at BuildFest. Several activities allowed children to make crafts to take home, such as pet rocks, “Shrinky Dinks,” cookies and more.
Appalachian State chemistry professor Mike Hambourger runs the “Shrinky Dink” table at the 2023 BuildFest. His son, Teddy, sits on his lap as he explains the science behind the craft to a BuildFest attendee.
BOONE — The Children’s Playhouse held their annual BuildFest event at Watauga High School on Saturday, April 1. The free event brought kid-friendly STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities to Watauga children aged 2-12.
Present at the event were more than 200 volunteers and and more than 50 activities organized by local groups such as the Western Youth Network, the Children’s Council, the Appalachian State Geological and Environmental Science Club and many others.
One of the most popular activities at the event, Cardboard City, was back with safety improvements and accommodations for younger attendees. Advanced education interns from Appalachian State University were dispersed throughout Cardboard City to oversee building while keeping an eye on safety.
Cardboard City’s younger counterpart, Tiny Town, was available for children 5 years old and younger.
The event was organized by the Children’s Playhouse, a local children’s museum, play and learning center that provides kids in the High Country with hands-on educational activities. This was the eighth BuildFest event, and one of the biggest ones yet.
The 2023 BuildFest also included food from local vendors such as the Cardinal Burger Wagon, Stickboy and Hole Lotta Doughnuts. The Cardinal Burger Wagon donated 10% of their earnings from BuildFest to the Children’s Playhouse, and all other concessions available were pay-what-you-can.
BuildFest also included information on resources and services available to local parents. Information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, parenting support group, and local schools were available at the event.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.