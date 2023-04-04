BOONE — The Children’s Playhouse held their annual BuildFest event at Watauga High School on Saturday, April 1. The free event brought kid-friendly STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities to Watauga children aged 2-12.

Present at the event were more than 200 volunteers and and more than 50 activities organized by local groups such as the Western Youth Network, the Children’s Council, the Appalachian State Geological and Environmental Science Club and many others.

tinker

Keith and Azalea Kuhn explore the tinker table at the 2023 BuildFest.
dulcimer

Naomi Jarrell plays with a dulcimer at the Boonerang-sponsored music table.
building

Austin Critcher and his mother Brittany Critcher, participate in one of the several engineering activities at BuildFest. A rock pet that Austin made earlier looks on.
volunteers

Tate Jones poses with volunteer Summer Donovan at a STEM based activity. BuildFest relies on about 200 volunteers to make the event possible.
cardboard

Cardboard City in the main gym at Watauga High School was the busiest event at BuildFest. In Cardboard City, children are encouraged to exercise their building skills and creativity.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.