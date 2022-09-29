If you spend time picnicking or eating meals outside in September, you may find yourself with unwanted visitors — yellow jackets. These distinctive yellow with black stripes wasps may have gone largely unnoticed before then, unless of course you were unfortunate enough to get a painful sting. By and large though these insects go without much notice until the early fall- the question is why? It’s mainly to do with how they live. As I once told my kids; it’s not unfair to say that yellow jackets with previously important “jobs” now are bored (used loosely if applied to an insect), and hungry.
A brief visit to the life history of yellow jackets in our area, with common species found in the genus Vespula, will help in understanding their change in behavior as fall begins. Like some other wasps they are social insects, meaning they live together in a colony (really a society) of individuals. For yellow jackets up to few hundred (or even thousand) live in a nest mainly constructed by the workers, which are all female, daughters of a single female queen.
Indeed, almost all members of the yellow jacket society are workers. Depending on the species, while sometimes found aboveground for yellow jackets it is more common to have the nest made of “paper” the insect creates below the ground, making them sometimes very hard to see. These highly aggressive insects can inflict both painful and numerous stings if provoked by inadvertently stepping on the nest. This is not only very unpleasant but can be dangerous for people allergic to insect stings.
The yellow jacket society functions by having workers leave the nest to forage for food to feed the developing young, not unlike parental care but by sisters and not mom! During the spring and summer months the food of choice for the foragers is a source of protein, such as other insects. So although scary and unwanted, the foraging yellow jackets can actually benefit gardeners by taking harmful garden insects for food.
As summer wanes and fall approaches changes occur in the nest that result in the shift to the behavior we notice while enjoying a picnic. This mainly happens when the queen stops laying eggs. Soon after this there are no more young mouths to feed, and the previously foraging workers are now left without the chore of feeding the young. As mentioned somewhat in jest earlier, worker yellow jackets now become bored but importantly in need of food. Leaving the nest workers especially seek sugar since it provides an easy source of energy. Your favorite sweet drink is a good target at picnics, and the persistence the yellow jacket shows in getting this or other sweet foods makes for an annoying and somewhat frightening experience.
In truth the insects are not that interested in you so much as your food so in as much as possible ignoring them (avoid swatting to make them aggressive!) is the best strategy. At some point they will leave you to seek another person to pester with a sugar source. Back in the nest, after queen egg-laying ceases, new queens and males emerge and leave the nest. The interesting society that thrived over the summer disappears as fall goes to winter, when the original queen and all the workers die. Queens that left the nest start new colonies in spring, starting the cycle anew.
So even though the yellow jacket may not be your favorite insect, it indeed has a fascinating life history like many more likeable insects in our area. If you can avoid nests and stings, and put up with their annoyance this time of year, a better understanding of yellow jackets lives may improve your appreciation of these wasps.
Dr. Ray Williams is a native of Asheville, and Professor Emeritus in the Department of Biology at Appalachian State University, where he taught for 25 years. What he tried to instill in his students is the fascinating lives of insects, which he continues to research and write about in retirement. He lives in Boone with his wife, Beverly, and has two children in college. He will write a semi-regular column on local insects in the area. For questions or comments, email bugmanofboone@gmail.com
