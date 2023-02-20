BOONE — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is hosting an entire week of activities dedicated to fundraising for the Double Up Food Bucks program
Through BRWIA’s Double Up Food Bucks program, customers can double their federal nutrition benefits like SNAP, at in-person farmers’ markets in Watauga County and the High Country Food Hub.
This impactful program is a win-win-win. It supports community members, High Country farmers and the local economy. In 2022, BRWIA doubled over $68,000 in federal nutrition benefits at Watauga County farmers markets and the High Country Food Hub and impacted 313 fa.m.ilies. One Double Up Food Bucks participant stated that “The Double Up Food Bucks program makes fresh and healthy food so accessible for me. I’m grateful for the opportunity to stay engaged with our local producers!”
The Double Up Food Bucks Program is more important now than ever due to the impending end of the pandemic “emergency allotments” for SNAP participants. Many fa.m.ilies will see a significant decrease in their monthly SNAP benefits in addition to climbing grocery store prices due to inflation. This difficult economic reality means local programs like DUFB are more important than ever. Feeding our community and supporting our farmers is one of the most impactful ways we can make a difference in the lives of our neighbors.
During the month of February, raffle tickets benefitting Double Up Food Bucks will be for sale through the High Country Food Hub, at Boone’s Winter Farmers Market, at www.brwia.org, and at in-person fundraising events detailed below.
The raffle features four unique packages spotlighting many local experiences and products.
Tickets range in price from $10 to $75. Winners will be drawn at Boone’s Winter Farmers Market on March 4 and will be announced shortly thereafter. Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is partnering with Booneshine Brewing Company for February’s Small Batch beer to benefit Double Up Food Bucks. The small batch is a lemon-rosemary witbier and will be released on Feb. 23.
The organization has several other events going on during the fundraising week. Raffle tickets can be purchased at each of the following events:
● Monday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.: Lily’s Snack Bar and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture trivia night to benefit the DUFB program.
● Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Donate to the DUFB program and receive $1 off your order at Hatchet Coffee.
● Thursday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: BRWIA staff and board volunteer and table at FARM cafe.
● Friday, March 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: BRWIA table outside FARM Cafe during First Friday, last chance to buy raffle tickets!
● Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. is DUFB at Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market and raffle winners will be announced.
Several local businesses will ask customers to “round up” to benefit Double Up Food Bucks from Feb. 26 through March 4. Visit Birdies Coffee & Treats in Blowing Rock, and Anna Banana’s Fine Consignment to round up for a good cause.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.