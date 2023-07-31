BOONE — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture recently celebrated 20 years in the region and a significant birthday of a loyal volunteer.

At Everybody’s Bruncheon Club on July 22, The Smokin’ Joe Randolph band was in full swing as people filed in to celebrate the joint birthday party for the BRWIA organization and Judith Phoenix. Phoenix has worked with BRWIA for a little more than 10 years and, to many, has become a staple in the community.

BRIWA Birthday 2

Food was provided by the food hub and local farmers.
BRIWA Birthday 5

Phoenix Fisher and her longtime friend and mentor, Judith Phoenix.
BRIWA Birthday 6

Neighbors of Judith Phoenix, Matt Rath and Juliet Rath.
BRIWA Birthday 7

Judith Phoenix and former executive director of BWRIA, Carol Coulter.
BRIWA Birthday 4

Marybeth Hege and David Hege dancing shag on the dance floor.
BRIWA Birthday 11

Judith Phoenix dancing with Indiana Montes Fogelquist of Appalachian Latinidad.
BRIWA Birthday 13

Judith Phoenix dancing with her priest, Cyndi Banks.
BRIWA Birthday 10

Courtney Wheeler passing out champagne for the toast to community member Kelly Rhodes.
  

