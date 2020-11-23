BOONE — After reading an article about food insecurity, a Two Rivers Community School fifth-grader wanted to help gather canned goods for the hungry in the local community.
April Flanders said her son, Bryson Jones, came into her bedroom one night and told her and her husband, James, about an article he had read. The article appeared in an edition of The Week Junior, a weekly magazine features topics from current events to cooking targeted for 8-14 year olds. Jones said he had read that there were people who were going hungry, and he wanted to do something about it. Flanders said she and her husband were touched by his conviction to help.
“We feel that its important to nurture generosity in our kids, and that this is a way for our family to give thanks for the abundance that we have in our lives,” Flanders said. “I am really proud that he is modeling this kind of behavior for his little brother and his community.”
The family placed two collection boxes at the school — one at the upper campus by the flower barrel and one at the lower campus by the picnic tables — on Nov. 16. Bryson Jones’ younger brother Caleb Jones, a kindergarten student at Two Rivers, is helping in the effort by collecting and sorting canned goods. The food collection is a contactless drop-off and pick-up process. Donors are asked to not bring food items to class or to the Two Rivers front office.
Items that are requested to be donated are canned fish, canned chicken, peanut butter, whole grain pasta, whole grain crackers, canned fruits and veggies and boxed milk. Donations can be placed in water-proof boxes located at the school, and will be picked up each day — possibly more often if the weather is cold — through Dec. 11. Flanders said an anonymous donor has also given $100 to the cause, and her family will use the donation to pick up extra food items.
Flanders explained that TRCS students have participated in weekly challenges during the school year such as an art challenge or a fitness challenge. The canned food drive is her family’s own social outreach challenge to the school community. She said the TRCS model citizen’s pledge stated that, “We will all give service and have compassion for others.” With this in mind, her family challenges all Two Rivers students, faculty and staff to share what they can to fight local food insecurity.
TRCS Director Natalie Oransky said the challenges are fun tasks given to to the school community to promote the feeling of being connected. She added that the school often participates in project-based learning, and find that student choice and voice are important.
“We try to breed that feeling of ‘I have some say in my education,’” Oransky said.
Oransky added that it was “amazing” that the Jones brothers came up with the idea for the canned food drive as the school encourages student participation and leadership. Flanders noted that Two Rivers kindergarten teacher Vicki Krueger has been an integral part in helping organize the food collection effort and connecting the family with Hospitality House Director of Development Todd Carter.
For more information about the food drive, contact Flanders at flandersav@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.