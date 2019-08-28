BOONE — Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center invites local businesses and community organizations to design and create a themed bra that celebrates the stories of the survivors and the spirit of those working to promote breast health.
Local businesses and community organizations will have their creations displayed at Together We Fight events, including Doc’s Rocks Mining for a Purpose, the Kilograms for Mammograms Crossfit Competition, High Country Breast Cancer Foundation Walk/Run and Patients Night Out at Chetola.
All entries are to be created on a new 38C back-closure, underwire bra. The front, back and sides should be completely decorated.
Bras should be well constructed, as they will be moved and mounted in various locations. Appliques and other applied objects should be firmly attached. Sewing is preferable, but strong glues and other mechanical fastening methods are acceptable. Tape is not acceptable.
Each entry must include a registration form, name tag with the designer’s name/business and bra name. Bra entries may include a short paragraph of 500 characters or less describing the inspiration for the piece.
All bras that meet submission guidelines will be posted on Appalachian Regional Healthcare System’s Facebook page. The bra that gets the most “likes” will be the winner.
Registration forms are due Sept. 16, with drop-off to take place by Sept. 30.
For more information and additional submission guidelines, visit https://apprhs.org/bras-for-a-cause-a-seriously-uplifting-fundraiser.
