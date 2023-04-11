BLOWING ROCK — On Saturday, April 8, in the Andy Warhol exhibit at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, the Elektra Winds Quartet performed four musical compositions, including an award-winning piece from their bassoonist, Amber Ferenz.
The woodwind quartet comprises four musicians: Laura Dangerfield Stevens on the flute, Anna Lampidis on the oboe, Eileen Young on the clarinet, and Amber Ferenz Spuller on the bassoon.
Elektra Winds performed in the museum surrounded by the POP-UP Andy Warhol exhibit, and the music reverberated throughout the gallery. The first selection, as presented by Young, was by American Composer Judith Lang Zaimont.
“The first movement is interesting because she won the Aaron Copland award because of her music and especially the first movement of the piece we’re about to play, it reminds us of Aaron Copland’s side. Very American, very soothing, very listenable. The second movement is very grizzly in that the rhythm drives the piece all the way to the end, and if you watch us, there’s no downtime. We are playing the whole time,” Young said.
The second piece was created and presented by Ferenz, was created during the COVID-19 pandemic and after losing a friend, the movement is intended to evoke emotions relating to north, south, east and west.
“We start in the east, the direction of beginnings. And today, with our sunrise in the east, we have the land by itself. No people, no observers, just nature. Birds chirp as they launch themselves off of cliffs in the sunrise and the heartbeat of the land, of the planet, underpins the movement. Then we turn to the south, the direction of healing power. And the south is a joyous direction for me. I spent 600 miles of my life on the Appalachian Trail at one point. The south in this piece is (a) Southern summer, the joy of the road. Loss was personified with the loss of a very good friend who left us mysteriously one night on tour with his retreat in Thailand. He just went to sleep and didn’t wake up. I miss him every day, Ferenz said. “So in that moment, take your place among the Western stars. Then in terms of the north the direction, the ancestors’ direction of wisdom. I hope I’m getting wiser as I’m getting older. I’m not quite sure if that’s actually happening. Try. It’s all any of us could do.”
Her composition was chosen for performance at the Mississippi Music by Women Festival in 2022. This past spring, it won the Silent Voices Festival in Bemidji, Minnesota.
The third piece performed, presented by Lampidis, was created by vocalist Alyssa Morris. It is a piece that represents physical motion through strategic instrumental idioms.
“We can believe, we can run, we can jump, climb and dance. There are limitless ways we can move to express ourselves and this piece is broken up into four different movements. The first image is titled ‘Bike Ride.’ It depicts the simplicity of a bike ride. On a beautiful day, the wheels move steadily and the wind direction. The second stretch is very slow and methodical and has a lot of stretches in the melody. The third one, entitled ‘Tip Toe,’ has an accompaniment that is very light and the melody is the whispered conversation. And the last thing is titled ‘Strut’ that is infused with a bit of funk. The bassoon depicts an electric bass while the clarinet plays the role of the big band. Strut is a cool and laid-back piece, with a little bit of swagger,” Lampidis said.
Stevens presented the final piece, which was created by Louise Marie Simone — or better known by her pen name, Claude Arrieu.
“She was in France. She had studied at the Paris Conservatory. She won her first prize and composition in 1932. She had a very interesting career. She actually was a producer and was in a sound effects department in the French Broadcasting Service until 1947 and was going through the French Broadcasting Service in 1940,” Stevens said. “She wrote wonderful music, especially for her woodwinds, just beautiful, colorful music.”
For more information on Elektra Winds, visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/elektrawinds/.
