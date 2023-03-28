BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum celebrated on March 24 to bring forth spring and show off some of the newer exhibits.
The most recent exhibit to be featured is the Junaluska ABC Book. The book shares the childhood memories of residents who grew up in Junaluska, Boone’s historically black community. The alphabetically organized book recalls unique memories of education, faith and family.
Also new at BRAHM is POP UP: Andy Warhol & The Portrait Impulse. In this exhibition, Warhol’s use of instant film as a medium is demonstrated and contrasted with iconic silkscreen prints. The exhibit features Warhol’s lasting impacts on contemporary photography and composition.
Docents were also available in the galleries to provide insight and answer any questions about the art during the free community event.
More information on the exhibits and events at BRAHM can be found at www.blowingrockmuseum.org.
