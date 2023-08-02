jan lukens

Artist Jan Lukens shares his process of creating paintings of horses.

 Photo by Lexie Carroll

BLOWING ROCK — In honor of the centennial year of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, Equine and Equestrian painter Jan Lukens gave a talk on his paintings on exhibit at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.

“He is a student of art history of the techniques and strategies for capturing the contours and nuances of the world around him,” said Gabe Wilson, the curator of exhibitions and collections at BRAHM.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.