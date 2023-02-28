BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum was featured on an episode of the PBSNC program “North Carolina Weekend.”
The program “shares the best things to see and do across the state each weekend … and brings our state’s must-see places and events right into your home,” according to the PBSNC website.
The episode, titled “Hello from the High Country,” included interviews with BRAHM founding board member Sue Glenn, and director of programs and outreach Willard Watson. It aired on Feb. 16.
“It was wonderful,” Watson said about working with the PBS team. “He was very easy to work with, really funny, and a nice person to talk to. I’m kind of jealous of him that he gets to vacation all around the state and see all these different places.”
In the show, Glenn gave a brief history of the museum, explaining the museum was inspired after a weekend celebration of 19th century North Carolinian artist Elliot Daingerfield.
“At that weekend celebration, this man from Charlotte mentioned, ‘Oh, it’s too bad Blowing Rock doesn’t have an art museum because if they did, I’d give them my Daingerfield art collection.’ That was too good an opportunity,” Glenn said in the program.
The collection was donated, and the BRAHM opened in 2011.
Daingerfield’s cabin, the Edgewood Cottage, sits across from the BRAHM building and houses additional museum space for both the BRAHM and the Blowing Rock Historical Society.
“Just in the short time since this has aired, we’ve had a great number of comments and responses from our regular patrons and members, so I’m sure that more people saw it,” Watson said. “It was really a wonderful piece about the museum.”
BRAHM is currently showing exhibits on artists Andy Warhol and Ida Kohlmeyer, as well as exhibits on American impressionists and sculptural glass in addition to their permanent collection.
“We also have a really fun and playful exhibit called ‘Earth and Fowl.’ It’s chickens and other poultry in play by ceramic artists from North Carolina,” Watson said.
The episode also briefly featured Mountain Thread Company, a small-business in downtown Blowing Rock that specializes in handmade rope baskets.
Admission to the BRAHM is free. The museum is located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane, and is open Tuesday — Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
