BLOWING ROCK — To celebrate the run of the Trash Trout Motion Picture Show exhibit, project artists and collaborators met Tuesday evening to share a closing performance at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.
Tom Hansell, filmmaker and visual artist, worked with various collaborators, including The Watauga Riverkeeper, New River Conservancy and Appalachian State’s Department of Nursing.
“What you’re seeing is definitely a collaboration. I kind of helped to direct it and put it together, but it could not have happened without our community partners,” Hansell said.
Hansell explained that the main idea behind the project was to raise awareness about water quality issues in the High Country.
“The microplastics — the microscopic photographs — all of those are from the New River watershed. Even though we’re right here in the headwaters, we still have some issues to take care of,” Hansell said.
Hansell then introduced Trevor Mackenzie, director of the Center for Appalachian Studies and fiddle player, and Dr. Julie Shepard-Powell, assistant professor and award winning dancer, as they performed to the film.
The film itself was taped on 16mm film strips. The trash came from a passive stormwater debris collector, known as the Trash Trout.
Dr. Shepard-Powell utilized flatfooting in her performance, and — at one point — performed inside of a washtub filled with water. She would alternate between dancing and playing a banjo alongside Mackenzie, and the duo would flow from mournful, downtrodden sounds to positive, hopeful tunes.
After the performance, a panel of those who worked on the project spoke about their experiences on the piece. On the panel was Katie Krogmeier, Restoration Director of New River Conservancy; Dr. Julie Shepard-Powell; Trevor Mackenzie; Dr. Tammy Haley, associate professor at Appalachian State’s Department of Nursing; Emma Crider, MountainTrue/Watauga Riverkeeper intern; and Andy Hill, High Country Regional Director of Mountain True.
“That’s not just ambient music, That’s actually an old hymn called ‘I’m Sorry for You,’ which was played by Gaither Carlton, who a lot of people just know as the father-in-law to Doc Watson. He came up with that fiddle tune, or took that old hymn and made it into a fiddle tune and I think it really suits. Sort of a lament for the river,” Mackenzie said.
Katie Krogmeier spoke about her experience.
“When we’re doing a river restoration, we want to try and return a degraded stream back to its natural form as close as possible,” Krogmeier said. “With that being said, sometimes it means that river banks are being undercut, they’re being eroded. You’re losing property. You’re losing infrastructure.”
Haley also explained how that narrative is somewhat shifted with the addition of nurses.
“That is unexpected, because I think that we all think of nurses and health care people at the hospital,” Haley said. “COVID has really shone a light on the things we do, but being able to work with biologists and work with folks who are able to interpret the findings and portray them in ways you can connect with emotionally and connect with them in a different way than just fact-based knowledge is really powerful and empowering young people to be able to work together. ”
Hill also added a morose statistic
“We’re using this as a storytelling device to tell people what’s really in their water,” Hill said. “I found out that microplastics are in everything, (even) rainwater, and also the trash trout as part of broader microplastics studies. We collect water samples throughout the state, analyze it for the presence of plastic, and the bad news folks is in every single water sample we’ve taken, in every river basement in the state, we found high concentrations of microplastics. It’s in your well water, it’s in your rainwater, it’s unfortunately everywhere.”
To end the panel, Hansell thanked everyone for coming to view the performance and encouraged people to get involved through mountaintrue.org and to “engage your interest about the plastics problem and direct them towards some solutions.”
