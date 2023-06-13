Brianna Tam press photo.jpg

Brianna Tam who has been described as a “string quartet unto herself.”

 Photo courtesy of the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum has accepted a Presentation Grant of $1,000 from South Arts to fund an artist residency with electric cellist Brianna Tam.

The residency will consist of a public presentation on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. at BRAHM. On Friday, Oct. 13, Tam will host a presentation for string students at Blowing Rock School. The residency will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 14, with a concert at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone.

