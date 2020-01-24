CHARLOTTE – Laura Fanatico and Gabriel Morrison of Boone are currently serving with the National Civilian Community Corps, a 10-month AmeriCorps program.
Founded in 1994, AmeriCorps NCCC is a residential national service program that supports disaster relief, the environment, infrastructure improvement, energy conservation and urban and rural development.
Over the past 25 years, over 1 million Americans have served the nation through the family of AmeriCorps programs. Currently, about 80,000 people serve in AmeriCorps programs nationwide each year, with nearly 2,000 of those in AmeriCorps NCCC.
Morrison traveled to the Southwest Region program hub in Denver for training. This training emphasized teamwork, leadership development, communication, safety and project preparation.
As a Corps Member, Morrison completed a series of six- to 12-week-long service projects as part of a 10- to 12-person team and will begin a new project in a new location in January.
As a Team Leaders, Fanatico is responsible for managing the daily activities of 10 to 12 Corps Members on their service projects. They serve as a role models, educators, safety managers and liaisons between the campus and project sponsors. They began their term of service with an additional month of training prior to member arrival.
Before joining the NCCC, Morrison attended International School of Amsterdam, from which he graduated in June 2019. Morrison said, “I chose to do a term of national service to re-acclimate to the United States after spending several years abroad, to become more mature before going to college, and to see parts of the country that I have never been to before.” Morrison is the son of Elizabeth Morrison and Gregory Morrison.
Before joining the NCCC, Fanatico attended Watauga High School and the University of North Carolina- Asheville, from which she graduated in 2018 with a degree in biology. Fanatico said, “I joined AmeriCorps NCCC to gain leadership experience, to travel, to be on a team of people my age, and to service underrepresented communities.” Fanatico is the daughter of Mark Fanatico.
AmeriCorps NCCC members, all 18 to 24 years old, complete at least 1,700 hours of service during the 10-month program. In exchange for their service, they receive $6,195 to help pay for college. Other benefits include a small living stipend, room and board, leadership development, team building skills and the knowledge that, through active citizenship, they can indeed make a difference.
AmeriCorps NCCC is administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service. For more information about AmeriCorps NCCC, visit the website at www.nationalservice.gov/nccc.
