boone united trail promo.jpg

Boone United Trail, a 2.5-mile moderately difficult hike open to the public, is located in the heart of Boone, inviting trail lovers to escape easily into the wonders of nature.

 Photo Submitted

BOONE – Boone United Methodist Church is rolling out the green carpet for the entire community along the Boone United Trail in celebration of its 10th anniversary on the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day and during North Carolina’s Year of the Trail on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m.

The free event, happening regardless of weather, begins behind the church and features catered BBQ and live bluegrass. A nature hike, led by Appalachian State University biologists, begins at 11:15 am. Pastors Ed Glaize and Vern Collins are leading a meditative hike, beginning at 12:30 pm. Both hikes — more than two miles in length and lasting approximately 90 minutes — begin at the trail head, located at the back, left corner of the church parking lot. Self-guided hikes are also encouraged throughout the afternoon.

