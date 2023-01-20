BOONE — Businessman, environmentalist and self-taught science journalist Dave Harman will speak to the congregation at Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship about climate change on Sunday, Jan. 22 during 11 a.m. service.
Harman's discussion on environmentalism, entitled "Climate Change: The Big Picture" will include his focus on establishing environmental nonprofits and helping organized protests and demonstrations.
Harmon co-authored with Dr. Harvard Ayers of Arctic Gardens - Voices from an Abundant Land (2010), a non-fiction book and Train Wreck Earth (2017), a scientific novel and is currently on the boards of Blue Ridge Conservancy and the Watauga County Community Foundation.
Harmon has protested various energy projects, traveled to the Arctic to observe climate change, organized students to attend the Peoples Climate March in 2014, lobbied and testified on energy and climate policy on the state and federal level and "tells anyone who will listen about climate change and its consequences."
A coffee hour prior to service will begin at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.buuf.net.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
