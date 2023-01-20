event flyer
BOONE — Businessman, environmentalist and self-taught science journalist Dave Harman will speak to the congregation at Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship about climate change on Sunday, Jan. 22 during 11 a.m. service. 

Harman's discussion on environmentalism, entitled "Climate Change: The Big Picture" will include his focus on establishing environmental nonprofits and helping organized protests and demonstrations. 

