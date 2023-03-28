BOONE — On Good Friday, April 7, Boone United Methodist Church is offering guided hikes of the Boone United Trail, meditating on the Stations of the Cross.
Three hikes, each covering approximately two miles and lasting 90 minutes, are being offered to the public, free of charge, regardless of weather. The hikes will start at:
7 a.m., led by Vern Collins
Noon, led by Ed Glaize
5:30 p.m., led by Scott St. Clair and Eric Heistand
Hikes begin at the trail head near the picnic shelter, located at the back, left corner of the church parking lot.
“Having myself walked along the pathway taken by Jesus on His final day in the Holy City of Jerusalem, it is a moving experience to reflect upon all that our Lord endured for us,” said Ed Glaize, Boone UMC Senior Minister and midday hike leader. “These hikes offer a truly unique experience of remembering Jesus’ sacrifice through traditional readings, while also considering that He is creator of the beautiful mountain where Boone United Trail is located. It is remarkable to consider that through the sacrificial love of the One whom all things are made, all things are given new life.”
The practice of Stations of the Cross began during the fourth century when early Christian pilgrims retraced the final steps of Jesus in Jerusalem from the palace of Pontius Pilate to the place of his crucifixion. Over time, churches set up these “stations” as 14 different images that allow for prayer and reflection on Jesus’ final day.
“If you have grown up in a faith tradition in which the Stations of the Cross were a part of your regular Holy Week rhythm, you have the opportunity to perhaps see something new of how God reveals Himself through Creation,” said Vern Collins, Pastor of Outreach Ministries and morning hike leader. “And if you are a person who feels uneasy walking into a traditional church sanctuary, then perhaps you might feel the call of the natural world that God has given us and experience the heart that God has for you.”
The guided hikes will involve listening to readings at 14 different Stations of the Cross. Time for silence and meditation will be given as participants walk the trail.
About Boone United Trail: The Boone United Trail, a 2.5-mile loop, is in the “backyard” of Boone UMC that leads from the church and halfway up toward the top of Howard Knob.
About Boone United Methodist Church: Boone United Methodist Church (Boone UMC), located near downtown Boone, is a church with ministries for people of all ages. Boone UMC, which first opened its doors more than 150 years ago, belongs to the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Boone UMC’s mission of, “Loving our community and inviting all to discover life in Christ,” centers its ministry around opportunities for worship, connection and service.
